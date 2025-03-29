PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of PACCAR worth $35,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $96.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.55. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $124.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

