Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQG remained flat at $23.26 during trading hours on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

