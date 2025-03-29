Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.600-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY26 guidance to $4.60-5.00 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $58.93 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.26 million, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In related news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

