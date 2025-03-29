Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Megan Chung Sells 5,800 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $65,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 220,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,364.88. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ouster Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $9.54 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $474.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, March 21st. Northland Capmk raised shares of Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ouster by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 916.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

