Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 96,940 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,940 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 2.17% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

