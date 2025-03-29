Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $12.54 Million Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,229 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 1.61% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,964 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,875,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,104,000. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,102,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,914,000.

PYLD opened at $26.32 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

