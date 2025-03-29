Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $243.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.29. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45. The company has a market capitalization of $226.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

