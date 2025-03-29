Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $237.01 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.31. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.05.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

