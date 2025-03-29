Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Amphenol by 29,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 149,391 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 289,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,635 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.4 %

APH opened at $66.56 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

