Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 23,262 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 271.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,724 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after buying an additional 253,300 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,385,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,114,000 after acquiring an additional 202,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $212.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.90. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $198.44 and a one year high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.