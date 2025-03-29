Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 12,379 Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.63% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,796,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 68,838 shares during the last quarter.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLIP stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $100.56.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

