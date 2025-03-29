Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.56 and traded as low as C$37.74. Open Text shares last traded at C$37.90, with a volume of 532,825 shares changing hands.

Open Text Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp grew out of a technology project involving the Oxford English Dictionary at Canada’s University of Waterloo in the mid-1980s. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, presentations). The company is based in Ontario, Canada.

