OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 907 Shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.51% of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJFG. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,815,000.

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

PJFG opened at $85.33 on Friday. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.07 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.85.

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Profile

The PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (PJFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of growth stocks from all over the world. PJFG was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

