OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.91% of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 110,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tepp RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Get PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF alerts:

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA PFRL opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Profile

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.