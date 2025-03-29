OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Booking by 13.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price target (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Stock Down 2.5 %

BKNG opened at $4,634.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,779.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,727.45. The stock has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

