OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $296,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,938,000 after buying an additional 4,578,013 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,659,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,003,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 715.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,021,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $169.03 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $135.67 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Utilities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

