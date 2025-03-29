OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $14,420,248,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 55,181.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,769,899,000 after buying an additional 4,374,746 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after buying an additional 3,624,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.34.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $263.55 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $847.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

