OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,956 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,048,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 276.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,790,000 after buying an additional 2,705,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Fortinet by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,577,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,700,000 after buying an additional 1,766,860 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,663,000 after acquiring an additional 766,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $96.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.