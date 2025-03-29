OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF comprises about 0.7% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.69% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $661,000.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $39.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.