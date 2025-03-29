OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OASC) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OASC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF makes up about 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 308,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 109,094 shares during the period.

Get OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

OASC stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $30.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.21.

OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (OASC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in 200 small-cap companies in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, value-based screening process. OASC was launched on Jun 13, 2024 and is issued by Oneascent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.