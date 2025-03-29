Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 22nd

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

Omega Flex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. Omega Flex has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $75.15. The firm has a market cap of $356.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on Omega Flex

Omega Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.