Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Chairman John W. Swygert Sells 5,232 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $588,652.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,982. This represents a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

OLLI opened at $113.24 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

