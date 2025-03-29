Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKLO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at $19,753,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $19,285,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.28.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oklo will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

