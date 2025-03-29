Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 1,949 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after acquiring an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.36. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

