Okabena Investment Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.4% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

