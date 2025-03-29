Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 337,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $155.17 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $159.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,994.24. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

