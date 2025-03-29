Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys 2,037 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. InterContinental Hotels Group accounts for 0.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,758,000 after purchasing an additional 351,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,796,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,846,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,388,000 after acquiring an additional 73,361 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHG opened at $109.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $137.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average of $120.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IHG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

