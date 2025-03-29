OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a growth of 122.3% from the February 28th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OCCI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 329,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,554. The company has a market capitalization of $97.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.33. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.29%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 211.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 318,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 164,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

