Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,243,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 6,365,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 356.6 days.
Ocado Group Stock Up 0.7 %
OCDGF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,487. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.
About Ocado Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.