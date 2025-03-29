Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,243,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 6,365,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 356.6 days.

Ocado Group Stock Up 0.7 %

OCDGF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,487. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

