NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) Critical Contrast

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) and NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NWTN and NIO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NWTN alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN $583,000.00 195.62 -$40.72 million N/A N/A NIO $63.52 billion 0.12 -$2.94 billion ($1.53) -2.45

NWTN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A N/A NIO -33.41% -113.83% -19.82%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares NWTN and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NWTN has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NWTN and NIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 0.00 NIO 2 8 1 1 2.08

NIO has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.51%. Given NIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than NWTN.

Summary

NIO beats NWTN on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

(Get Free Report)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.