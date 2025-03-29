NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 1,432,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,720,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

In other news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683.48. This represents a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,764.50. This represents a 51.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,840,747 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

