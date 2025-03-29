Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $43,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Mosley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 531,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.