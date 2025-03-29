Norges Bank Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,368,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,648,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.06% of Phillips 66 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,790,000. Amundi boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after buying an additional 753,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $34,042,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $23,170,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.76 and its 200 day moving average is $125.52. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

