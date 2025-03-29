Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 46,728,456 Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,728,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,076,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.55% of Stellantis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Stellantis by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Stellantis Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

