Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,545,810 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,545,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,210,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.53% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 277.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 844,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,706,000 after buying an additional 620,926 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 47,515.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 499,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,255,000 after buying an additional 498,915 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 33,979.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 457,025 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,883,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,964,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $337.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $245.04 and a 12-month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -368.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

