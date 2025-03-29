Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,948,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,029,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.56% of Dell Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 529.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 674.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 174,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $92.35 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

