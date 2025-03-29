Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 8,614,554 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,614,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,029,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.96% of Carrier Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,593,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $63.28 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

