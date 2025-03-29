Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,809,201 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,809,201 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,981,000. Norges Bank owned 0.75% of MicroStrategy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $289.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

