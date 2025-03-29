Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.31% of Nordson worth $37,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nordson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Nordson by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $196.83 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Read Our Latest Report on NDSN

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.