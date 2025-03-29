Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,476,600 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 3,000,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,766.0 days.

Nongfu Spring Stock Performance

NNFSF stock remained flat at $4.57 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. Nongfu Spring has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.44.

Nongfu Spring Company Profile

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. researches, develops, produces, and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers ready-to-drink tea beverage beverages; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, soda water, sparkling flavored, lemon juice, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

