Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,476,600 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 3,000,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,766.0 days.
Nongfu Spring Stock Performance
NNFSF stock remained flat at $4.57 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. Nongfu Spring has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.44.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile
