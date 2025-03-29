Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 28,699 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,699 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $34,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,445,000 after purchasing an additional 495,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,882,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after buying an additional 652,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

