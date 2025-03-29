Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $46.27 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $46,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,644,000. Amundi increased its position in RTX by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $216,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $131.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.01. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.03 and a 52 week high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

