Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,796 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $50,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $213.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.50 and a 200 day moving average of $222.49. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

