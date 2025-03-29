Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.25

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Nobility Homes Stock Performance

Nobility Homes stock remained flat at $30.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 534. Nobility Homes has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38.

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. Nobility Homes had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 15.55%.

Nobility Homes Company Profile

Nobility Homes, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various manufactured and modular homes in Florida. The company markets its homes under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor, and Tropic Manor trade names. It sells its manufactured homes through a network of its own retail sales centers; and on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities.

