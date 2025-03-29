NextDecade Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,278 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 27% compared to the typical volume of 3,378 call options.
NextDecade Trading Down 4.3 %
NEXT opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, research analysts expect that NextDecade will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NextDecade
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.