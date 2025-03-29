NextDecade Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,278 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 27% compared to the typical volume of 3,378 call options.

NextDecade Trading Down 4.3 %

NEXT opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, research analysts expect that NextDecade will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextDecade

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

