Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen Sells 1,000 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.73, for a total transaction of $151,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,825.55. The trade was a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Thomas Mcmillen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $339,020.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $176.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.59. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 67.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,758,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 680.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,801.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

