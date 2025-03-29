New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $3.85 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in UDR by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in UDR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.22, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 688.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

