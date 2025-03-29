New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT opened at $74.32 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average of $111.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

