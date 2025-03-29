New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16,700.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,452,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,711,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,328,000 after purchasing an additional 164,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,782,000 after buying an additional 90,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $614,982,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,737,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

Fiserv stock opened at $216.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.00 and a 200-day moving average of $207.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

