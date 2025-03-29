New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 7,802 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 21,672.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 71.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $481.64 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $524.55 and its 200-day moving average is $522.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

